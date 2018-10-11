2 Arrested In Shooting Outside The Avenue 101 Club In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police arrested two people in connection to a shooting outside a club in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.
Authorities report the shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. outside the Avenue 101 Club near northwest 59th Street and north May Avenue.
Officials said they found a silver car shot multiple times. Investigators placed evidence markers around the area the car was parked. The front window of the Home Depot in the same parking lot was also hit by at least one bullet.
Officers said the victim in the shooting is a female who was sitting in the driver's seat when she was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in the victim's car was interviewed by the police. No word on his condition.
Police said the private security at this club helped officers detain people from an SUV. Several witnesses were interviewed by police.
Officers made two arrests, Jervares Davis, 29 and Kenyantaa Toliver, 21 on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.