Since the final gun sounded off last Saturday afternoon in Dallas, contested once again in the renowned old beaut of a stadium called the Cotton Bowl, yours truly has slept a grand total of 14 hours. Why, you ask? Because, I answer. If you want to truly report on all of the shenanigans that took place during the game, at halftime, in the postgame locker room, and any number of football offices in Norman, OK, and boardrooms no telling where, rest is a non-sequitur. I think that means a non-starter.