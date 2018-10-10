OKC Boathouse Foundation Asks For Funding To Bring New Attractions To Riversport
OKLAHOMA CITY - Excess MAPS 3 money could bring new adventures to Oklahoma City Riversport Adventure Parks.
The OKC Boathouse Foundations says it wants to help more people climb and zip line. It’s asking for $7.9 million to build zip lines over the rapids.
It also wants more water features for kids and a second floor "build out" on its Riversport building, so it can host events.
“Frankly we need more things for people to wet and be active, to get more people through the venue and broaden the demographic,” says Mike Knopp, Executive Director of the OKC Boathouse Foundation.
City Council will be deciding how to allocate the $28 million in excess MAPS 3 funding.
“It feels good to deliver on everything we delivered on and still be able to provide more,” says MAPS 3 Manager David Todd.
Improving bike trails, sidewalks, the Bennett Event Center and Union Station at Scissortail Park are possibilities.