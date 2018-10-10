OKC Police Investigate Assault Allegations At Roosevelt Middle School
OKLAHOMA CITY - Four students have been accused of assaulting other students at Roosevelt Middle School, Oklahoma City Public Schools reported.
The alleged incident happened on Oct. 4 in the school's locker room. School officials said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement while they investigate the assault allegations.
Police are investigating the possibility of criminal charges and the students involved have been addressed according to the district's student code of conduct, district officials said.
One employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The school district has not released the names of the individuals involved and did not release details of the alleged assault.
The district is on fall break until Oct. 22.