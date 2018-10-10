Bipartisan Group To Vote On Lab Testing Rules For Medical Marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY - Wednesday a bipartisan group of lawmakers will consider several topics on medical marijuana.
One of those issues includes laboratory testing priorities.
Last week the working group, who have met since July, were able to ask questions and get comments from representatives from the State Department of Agriculture and State Department of Environmental Quality.
Ultimately, the legislative committee will draft recommendations that will be given to the Board of Health.
In terms of today’s vote, it was explained in last week’s meeting that the group members would have a new document. This is supposed to reflect any changes after their previous discussion.
Members of the group said they will be go section-by-section and hopefully will have a consensus.
Today the working group will also discuss banking and taxation issues in regards to medical marijuana.
There will be four different individuals at the meeting to give presentations.
This includes the Oklahoma Banking Commissioner and representatives from the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma Credit Union Association and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the state capitol.