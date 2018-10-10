Crime
Suspect Accused Of Killing Parents In Arkansas Arrested In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A man sought on first-degree murder charges in Arkansas was arrested by troopers in Edmond, Wednesday.
Troopers arrested 23-year-old Dustin Jordan on I-35, north of Lake Arcadia.
KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas said deputies discovered the bodies of Michael and Kathy Jordan while performing a welfare check at their rural home in southern Franklin County.
Deputies noticed a bullet hole in a window of their home and investigators got a warrant. Authorities said the two bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jordan was taken into custody without incident.