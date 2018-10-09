OKC Theft Ring Leaves Destruction Worth Millions, Three Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three men have been taken into custody after allegedly causing millions of dollars in damages to oil sites across Oklahoma City.
Back in September, detectives began investigating numerous reports of the copper thefts, all from New Dominion Oil sites, an oil field company based out of Tulsa.
“They had four different sites and at all four sites they'd had people come in and take large quantities of copper,” Sergeant Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.
Investigators learned electronic equipment, like transformers and drives, were permanently damaged.
This resulted in about $12.5 million in damages to the company.
Authorities arrested the trio, after they were caught in the act of stripping copper just yesterday.
28-year-old Cody Taber, 26-year-old Austin Taber and 45-year-old Rodolfo Perez are now booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
‘The investigators working with undercover officers, and employees from the business, were able to figure out the three main players in this theft ring,” Sgt. Knight said.
Police arrested Cody Taber on a complaint of dealing in junk metals without a license.
Austin Taber was arrested for eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of stolen property.
Perez is facing complaints of dealing in junk metals without a license, possession of stolen property, and use of a surveillance camera in the commission of a felony.
“This was extremely dangerous. When you're messing with that copper wire. Especially in an oil field, there's a good chance you're going to get severely injured or killed,” Sgt. Knight said.
Police believe everyone involved in this metal theft ring has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.