Woman Struck By Car In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Southwest Oklahoma City.
The accident occurred at Southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
The woman was walking out into the street when she was hit by the vehicle, according to report.
The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police say the incident was an accident.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Updates will be provided as they become available.