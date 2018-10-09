It’s not Little Caesars. It’s DiGiorno.  

The latest viral video has social media abuzz and questioning why a Little Caesars restaurant had a shopping cart full of DiGiorno pizzas behind the counter.

The video was shared to Twitter Saturday, Oct. 6, with the user writing, “this can’t be happening right in front of me.”

DiGiorno joined in on the Pizza mystery responding to a user asking them to explain, writing, “we’re just as curious as you.”

Little Caesar’s has since responded to the video, also posting to Twitter: