No Injuries Reported After Tornado Damages Homes, Business In MWC
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Nancy Epperson has lived in the same house in Midwest City for 60 years. She's seen so many storms this one didn't even wake her up, even when it blew the roof off.
"Yes, I slept through this,” said Epperson. “My mom woke me up and my curtains were sticking straight out, and rain was pouring under the porch and in the house and then I went back to sleep, and she woke me up and told me that the neighbors said the roof was in the driveway. I didn't hear any of it.”
About three miles away, John Coates was just getting to work at Tom Cat Aviation when he saw the damage to the building he bought just a few months ago.
"My heart just sank. We had just had OG&E here with the lighting retrofit for the LED changing it out and it's just devastating to you,” said Coates.
Much of the roof is peeled right back. There's water leaking inside. One of the air conditioning units sits on the ground in front of the building.
Since the storm, Coates says a steady stream of neighbors have been coming by.
“Just an outpouring of help. It's Oklahoma,” said Coates.
No one was hurt in the storm.