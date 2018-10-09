News
State Of Emergency Issued After Storms Push Across Oklahoma
Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a state of emergency for all 77 counties after widespread rain and high winds event.
Fallin said she issued the state of emergency due to flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that the state has seen since Oct. 5.
The storm system caused damage across the state including downed power lines, uprooted trees, torn off roofs, overturned vehicles and damaging structure.
At least eight tornadoes were reported in central Oklahoma after a line of storms made its way through the state Tuesday morning.
Under the executive order, the state of emergency lasts for 30 days.