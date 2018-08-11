Facing indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins stepping down - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Facing indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins stepping down

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:06:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>

  • New Mexico compound littered with ammunition, dirty diapers

    New Mexico compound littered with ammunition, dirty diapers

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:06:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...
    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:06:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...
    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...More >>
    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his re-election bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.

Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying his will suspend his campaign and fill out the rest of his term. Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock traders. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump's agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress," the statement said.

He went on to say he will fill out his term and "continue to fight the meritless charges brought against me." He has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday's indictment charges Collins and two others, including his son, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

Jessica Proud, a spokeswoman for the New York state Republican party, said no decision has been made about a possible replacement for Collins on the ballot. She said the party is weighing its options.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.