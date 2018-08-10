Art Show Help Oklahoma City's Homeless - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Art Show Help Oklahoma City's Homeless

An art show in Oklahoma City aims to help those in need. And the artists are all women and men who have experienced homelessness or are currently homeless.

There are about 6,000 homeless people across the metro, according to the annual research done by the City of Oklahoma City and the Homeless Alliance.

Numbers are lower than last year, and the Homeless Alliance is hoping to continue that trend through programs like Fresh StART.

Rocky Sumpter is an artist featured in Friday’s art show. He entered 71 pieces - all created at Fresh StART.

The program is hosted twice a week at the day shelter, at the Homeless Alliance.

“The art was just a step in turning myself into a rock star, you know what I mean?” said Sumpter.

Phillip is another local artist. He was digging through a dumpster one day, when he came across a canvas and some paint. He says he doesn't know why, but for some reason he stuck it in his backpack.

Next thing he knew, he was creating masterpieces.

“Started seeing trees, and rocks and streams and rivers and mountains. And thought ‘Wow,’ maybe I start doing more of this,” said Phillip.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.  Artwork will be for sale with 80 percent of the proceeds going back to the artist.  The other 20 percent is retained by the studio to offset the cost of the supplies.

