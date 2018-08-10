Red Dirt Diaries: Chuck Norris Protégé Empowers Women With Self- - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Red Dirt Diaries: Chuck Norris Protégé Empowers Women With Self-Defense

"Women Warriors" mixed martial arts class echoes through Juvenile Justice Office. "Women Warriors" mixed martial arts class echoes through Juvenile Justice Office.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Every Thursday, the sounds coming from the “Women Warriors” mixed martial arts class echoes through the Juvenile Justice Office in Oklahoma City.

“We keep learning more and more each day,” says Debra King who works in the office.

“It’s self-defense, it is watching out where you are,” says Sharon Strickland.

Black Belt Terry Smith started the class as a way of empowering the women he works with at the office.

Smith has trained for years in mixed martial arts and used to train with Chuck Norris in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

“It was the greatest honor of my life,” says Smith about his time with Norris, who even appeared as a “bad guy” on Norris’ hit TV show Walker Texas Ranger.

When they traveled to Russia together to demonstrate their training, Smith says, he’d help keep the crowds at bay.

“Let me make it clear, Chuck Norris doesn’t need a body guard,” jokes Smith.

Terry and Chuck have since lost touch, but the Juvenile Affairs administrator says he won’t ever the forget his days working with the very best,

“When he tells you something, you just believe it,” says Smith, who tries to build that confidence with his students each week.

