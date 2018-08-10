Okarche Center For Disabled Adults In Need Of Funding

A home for disabled adults is growing quickly in Okarche, but needs funds to keep up with the increased demand.

The Center of Family Love added a new building last year, and gained ten new lifelong residents. There is also a waitlist for potential residents.

To keep expanding, the center needs more funding.

Brittany Grider has lived at the Center nearly half her life, after moving there at age 18.

Her parents, Wilson and Barbie, say they can’t imagine Brittany’s life without the services the Center offers.

“It is her life, and this is her family. She has really, really blossomed and grown since she’s been out here,” Barbie said.

Brittany has her own room, and is stimulated by constant activities and friends.

Like her fellow 130 residents with disabilities, Brittany lives at the Center free of charge.

According to CEO Debbie Espinosa, the Center of Family Love is growing so quickly, it’s difficult to keep up financially.

Espinosa is already planning for a new dorm building and an outreach volunteer program for adults who don’t live at the center.

“There is a waiting list of about 7700 people in Oklahoma, just the state of Oklahoma, that are waiting for a place like the Center of Family Love,” Espinosa said.

In order to continue accepting residents at no cost, the Center needs additional funding.

Spaces don’t open up often, as most residents stay for life.

“The only way we can expand is by adding new buildings, new homes,” Espinosa said.

Donations and volunteer opportunities can be found at the Center's website.

“Anyone can help us, small scale or large scale,” Espinosa said.

Brittany has a home for life, and now her parents want other families to have that same chance.

“We’re working now to provide for those in the future,” Barbie said.