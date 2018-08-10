Yosemite to reopen Tuesday, 14 days after blaze choked air

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Authorities say a Utah man shot and killed a city worker enforcing rules requiring cleanup of trash and weeds.

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Two men who accepted a plea deal in exchange for each pleading no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a California warehouse fire will likely be released from prison after serving just half their sentences.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The two men,...

A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season, officials said Friday.

"This is truly a historic and unprecedented event in park history, and we are thrilled to welcome back visitors to Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove," said Michael Reynolds, the park's superintendent.

Visitors should expect limited hours and visitor services as the park returns to normal, spokesman Scott Gediman said. "Park visitors should be aware that there is still active fire and smoke on the roads, and people should drive with extreme caution," he said.

The scenic Yosemite Valley, 350 campsites and all the park hotels have been closed since July 25. Officials also declared a half-dozen other sites off-limits, including the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, Tunnel View (a scenic spot on California Route 41) and Glacier Point Road.

The Mariposa Grove will reopen Monday. But Tunnel View and Glacier Point Road will remain closed as fire crews continue to battle the wildfire.

Though the blaze didn't reach the heart of the valley, it burned in remote areas of the park about 250 miles (400 kilometers) from San Francisco, making roads inaccessible and polluting the air with smoke.

The 150-square mile (388-square kilometer) fire that started on July 13 was 80 percent contained Friday.

This week, 200 park workers who live in Yosemite's popular Valley region were allowed to return, and officials lifted most mandatory evacuation orders for nearby communities.

But the park's air remains hazy. Time-lapse video by the Yosemite Conservancy, a group that supports the park, shows smoke enveloping and partly obscuring Half Dome, an iconic rock formation.

It is Yosemite's longest and most extensive closure since 1997, when floods shut the park for two months, officials said

Tourists wanting to visit Yosemite, a crown jewel of the National Park System, have to book nearly a year ahead of time to secure a coveted hotel room inside the park, where hotels and campsites fill up months in advance and are typically booked through October.

The closure has dealt a financial blow to Yosemite and gateway communities like Oakhurst and Mariposa at the height of the summer season and caused upheaval for thousands of tourists whose summer trips were canceled.

Dylan Shull, who manages the Monarch Inn and the Best Western Yosemite in Mariposa, said the two-week closure has hit the town hard

He said his hotels have hosted some of the emergency personnel involved in fighting the blaze, tourists who hadn't heard news of the closure, and visitors who showed up with the hope the park would open.

"June, July and August are the peak season and to see 30 percent occupancy was a huge hit for us," he said.

"We're all very excited. The whole town is looking forward to the reopening and hoping there are no hiccups," Shull added.

