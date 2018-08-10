Florida Gov. wants proof from Sen. Nelson over hacking claim

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.

A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.

(Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, astrophysicist Eugene Parker attends a news conference about the Parker Solar Probe named after him, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sixty years ago, the young astrophysicist proposed ...

(Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, astrophysicist Eugene Parker attends a news conference about the Parker Solar Probe named after him, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sixty years ago, the young astrophysicist proposed ...

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

A federal judge is allowing Nebraska to proceed with the state's first-ever lethal injection despite a pharmaceutical company's lawsuit that claims the state illicitly obtained its drugs.

A federal judge is allowing Nebraska to proceed with the state's first-ever lethal injection despite a pharmaceutical company's lawsuit that claims the state illicitly obtained its drugs.

(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows death-row inmate Carey Dean Moore. A federal judge is set to decide Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, whether Ne...

(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows death-row inmate Carey Dean Moore. A federal judge is set to decide Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, whether Ne...

Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.

Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems.

By GARY FINEOUT

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott, calling the allegations sensational, demanded on Friday that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems ahead of this year's crucial election.

Scott, a Republican, is running against Nelson, a Democrat, in November's midterm elections. During a campaign stop in Tampa, Scott said Nelson must provide "evidence for his claims."

"This cannot be swept under the rug," said Scott. "Bill Nelson must come clean and provide a thorough explanation. Elections are not something to try to scare people about."

Nelson earlier in the week said that Russians were able to get inside the election systems of "certain counties" and "now have free rein to move about." He added that "the threat is real and elections officials - at all levels - need to address the vulnerabilities."

The senator, who is the ranking member of the cyber subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has not provided any more details, saying that additional information is classified.

Florida officials responded angrily to Nelson's comments and said they had "zero information" to back up claims of Russian meddling. Secretary of State Ken Detzner, who himself has barely discussed the previous 2016 effort to hack Florida's election systems, sent a letter to the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asking for "immediate transparency and cooperation" in sharing any information about new hacking efforts.

When asked about it, Nelson put out a statement that said "I hope the appropriate federal officials find a way to immediately provide them all the information they can to protect our elections."

Sara Sendek, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, issued a statement Wednesday that said: "While we are aware of Senator Nelson's recent statements, we have not seen any new compromises by Russian actors of election infrastructure. That said, we don't need to wait for a specific threat to be ready."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote a letter with Nelson last month to all 67 of the county election supervisors in their state warning them of potential threats.

Rubio on Friday put out a carefully worded statement where he did not confirm or deny Nelson's allegations.

"Given the importance of Florida in our national politics, our states election systems have been and will remain a potentially attractive target for attacks by foreign actors," Rubio said. "While I firmly believe states should remain in the lead on conducting elections, the federal government should stand ready to assist as needed in confronting actual or potential attacks from determined foreign adversaries."

U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, a Florida Republican and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said, "I have seen no evidence that Russians penetrated Florida's election system - but it definitely could happen." Rooney is one of the House sponsors of a measure that would allow state and local governments to voluntarily apply for grants to replace outdated voting machines and modernize their elections systems.

Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states, including Florida, ahead of the 2016 election and are believed to have breached the voter registration system in at least one, Illinois, investigators say. An indictment released last month said that Russian operatives sent over 100 fake emails to elections offices and personnel in Florida as part of the hacking effort. State officials have never acknowledged how many counties were targeted by the Russians.

Scott in May ordered the hiring of special election security consultants after Florida legislators rejected his request for nearly $500,000 to create a stand-alone cybersecurity unit in the Department of State. Legislators, however, did agree to set aside $1.9 million to provide grants to local election officials to purchase a security monitoring service.

Ahead of this year's election, Florida is also distributing more than $14 million in federal election security grants to local election officials.

___

Follow Gary Fineout on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fineout

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.