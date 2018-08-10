Bank of the West's environmental stand faces blowback

Friday, August 10 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:35:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...
Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:35:50 GMT
(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:35:21 GMT
(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:35:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:34:41 GMT
(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:34:39 GMT
(Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, astrophysicist Eugene Parker attends a news conference about the Parker Solar Probe named after him, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sixty years ago, the young astrophysicist proposed ...
NASA is sending a spacecraft on a voyage straight into the sun's glittering crown.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-08-10 19:33:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan in New York. A Bronx father hopped a plane to Thail...
Prosecutors say a man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river sent a chilling text the mother while he was on the run about the fate of her child.More >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press
Bank of the West's decision to divest from certain fossil fuel investments has run headlong into threats of retaliation in states that get much of their revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.
The San Francisco-based bank recently announced that it would be "investing where we feel we can make the most impact" and withdrawing support for companies and business activities that are "detrimental to our environment and our health."
That includes no longer doing business with companies whose main activity is tied to oil and gas from shale or tar sands. It also will no longer finance oil and gas exploration or production projects in the Arctic. Nor will it finance coal mines or coal-fired power plants that are not actively involved in the energy transition.
The bank's position doesn't sit well in some parts of the West, such as Wyoming and Colorado, that rely heavily on energy production for their livelihood.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
