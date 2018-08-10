Nevada inmate linked to 1984 hammer killings near Denver

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Prosecutors say a man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river sent a chilling text the mother while he was on the run about the fate of her child.

Prosecutors say a man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river sent a chilling text the mother while he was on the run about the fate of her child.

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan in New York. A Bronx father hopped a plane to Thail...

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan in New York. A Bronx father hopped a plane to Thail...

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

The Latest: Banker says he was pressed to lend Manafort $16M

The Latest: Banker says he was pressed to lend Manafort $16M

A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.

A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.

NASA is sending a spacecraft on a voyage straight into the sun's glittering crown.

NASA is sending a spacecraft on a voyage straight into the sun's glittering crown.

(Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, astrophysicist Eugene Parker attends a news conference about the Parker Solar Probe named after him, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sixty years ago, the young astrophysicist proposed ...

(Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, astrophysicist Eugene Parker attends a news conference about the Parker Solar Probe named after him, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sixty years ago, the young astrophysicist proposed ...

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

AURORA, Colorado (AP) - A Nevada inmate previously convicted of attacking a couple with an ax handle in their bedroom is now suspected of killing four people with a hammer in two attacks in suburban Denver more than 30 years ago, authorities said Friday.

Law enforcement officials said DNA evidence has tied Alexander Christopher Ewing to the slayings of Patricia Louise Smith, 50, in Lakewood, and three members of the Bennett family in Aurora in 1984.

A hammer was used to kill Smith, a mother and grandmother who was attacked while eating lunch on Jan. 10, 1984. The weapon was left in her condo.

About a week later, a different hammer was used to kill Bruce and Debra Bennett, 27 and 26, and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa at their home in Aurora, about 15 miles from Lakewood. The couple's 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was severely injured.

Ewing has been behind bars in Nevada since the summer of 1984 after he escaped there while being transported to Kingman, Arizona, from St. George, Utah, for a court appearance on attempted murder and burglary charges.

His sentence runs through 2037, but he could be eligible for parole in 2021.

Colorado prosecutors said Friday they were preparing papers to extradite Ewing - a process that could take months - and that possible charges in the Colorado deaths could carry the death penalty.

Nevada authorities notified Colorado officials of a possible DNA match in early July. The news "sent a chill through my spine," said John Camper, director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Camper credited consistent advances in DNA technology over the decades in leading to a match.

The first DNA samples collected from the attack on the Bennett family were uploaded to an FBI database in 2001, Camper said. In 2010, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation developed a DNA profile in the Smith killing that matched the Bennett case, he said.

In July, under a new state law that requires DNA sampling of inmates, Nevada authorities swabbed the inside of Ewing's cheek and entered the results in the national database, Camper said.

District Attorney George Brauchler, whose office is handling the Bennett family case, credited the 2013 Nevada law with the break in the case. Colorado also requires DNA sampling of inmates.

Camper said he hopes the news will allow family members of victims "to heal just a little bit more."

"It's challenging. It's difficult. But we don't forget these cases," Lakewood police Chief Dan McCasky said.

Nevada court records show a jury found Ewing, under the name Alex C. Ewing, was guilty of escaping from the custody of two Arizona deputies at a gas station in Henderson, Nevada, on Aug. 9, 1984. He entered an unlocked home and severely beat a woman and her husband with an ax handle in their bedroom, the records say.

Two young boys were asleep in other rooms.

Ewing, then 23, was arrested two days later by park rangers at Lake Mead.

The Colorado killings followed two other attacks near Denver that authorities suspected involved a hammer.

On Jan. 4, 1984, a couple in Aurora woke up to see a man in their bedroom who hit each of them with a hammer before fleeing. They both survived.

Less than a week later, a flight attendant was beaten, possibly with a hammer, and sexually assaulted after she pulled into the garage of her home in Aurora.

Authorities said those investigations remain active but declined to speculate if they were related to the Smith and Bennett slayings.

Vanessa Burnett, the sole survivor of the Aurora attack, told KUSA-TV on Thursday that she remembers little about it. Now 38, she's scarred, with a metal plate in her forehead. She endured operations, physical therapy and anger issues growing up.

"I was made fun of in school because my parents were killed," she said. "I was made fun of because the hammer man or whatever you want to call it was going to come to my house and hurt everybody when I had slumber parties and stuff."

___

AP writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.