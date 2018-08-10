Nevada inmate charged in 1984 hammer killings near Denver

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Investigators in Colorado have charged a Nevada inmate with killing a woman and a family of three with a hammer in separate attacks in suburban Denver more than 30 years ago.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

AURORA, Colorado (AP) - A Nevada inmate convicted of attacking a couple with an ax handle in their bedroom is being charged with killing four people with a hammer in suburban Denver over 30 years ago, authorities announced Friday.

Local and state law enforcement officials said DNA evidence ties Alexander Christopher Ewing to the slayings of Patricia Louise Smith, 50, in Lakewood and three members of the Bennett family in Aurora in 1984.

A hammer was used to kill Smith on Jan. 10, 1984. About a week later, a different hammer was used to kill Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora. A 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was injured and survived.

The two cases were tied together by DNA evidence.

Ewing has been behind bars in Nevada since the summer of 1984 after he escaped there while being transported to Kingman, Arizona, from St. George, Utah, for a court appearance on attempted murder and burglary charges. His sentence runs through 2037 but he would be eligible for parole in 2021.

Nevada court records show a jury found Ewing, under the name Alex C. Ewing, was guilty of escaping from the custody of two Arizona sheriff's deputies at a gas station in Henderson, Nevada, southeast of Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 1984, and entering an unlocked home and severely beating a woman and her husband with an ax handle in their bedroom. Two young boys were asleep in other rooms in the house.

Ewing, then 23, was arrested again two days later about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away by park rangers at Lake Mead.

The Colorado killings followed two other attacks near Denver that either involved or were suspected of involving a hammer.

On Jan. 4, 1984, a couple in Aurora woke up to see a man in their bedroom who hit each of them with a hammer before feeling. They both survived.

Late on Jan. 9 or early on Jan 10, a flight attendant was beaten, possibly with a hammer, and sexually assaulted after she pulled into the garage of her home in Aurora. She survived.

Smith was attacked in the condo she shared with her daughter and grandchildren and the hammer was left behind.

The Bennett family was attacked either the night of Jan. 15 or the morning of Jan. 16. They lived on the other side of the Denver metro area but their home and Smith's home were both near a main east-west road, Alameda Avenue, leading investigators to suspect the killer used that route.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.