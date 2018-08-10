Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Investigators in Colorado have charged a Nevada inmate with killing a woman and a family of three with a hammer in separate attacks in suburban Denver more than 30 years ago.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Ouster of veteran St. Louis prosecutor latest victory for Black Lives Matter voters, activists focused on the ballot.

Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Secretary of State Kris Kobach spoke to the media during a news conference at the Topeka Capitol Plaza hotel in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - At a parade this summer, candidate for governor Kris Kobach rode a jeep with a replica machine gun mounted on it. When some people complained the stunt scared children, Kobach, Kansas' secretary of state, mockingly called the reaction a "snowflake meltdown."

And he kept on riding the vehicle in other parades, posting photos on social media regularly.

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kobach is the exception.

The 52-year-old Republican has a take-no-prisoners style of conservatism that delights hard-right members of the GOP but makes him a prime target of Democrats and centrists.

Now Kobach, the state's top election official, is locked in a too-close-to-call race for the GOP nomination. With the counting still going on Friday, he clung to a lead of just 121 votes out of 311,000 cast in Tuesday's primary against Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Despite holding what is usually a low-profile state post, Kobach has gained a national following, thanks to his tough stand on immigration and his push for stricter voter ID laws. Polling shows he has strong name recognition - and high negatives.

Consider his running battle with the American Civil Liberties Union. Faiz Shakir, national political director for the ACLU, said Kobach "rises to the very top" of any list of candidates whose records alarm the group.

Kobach responded by saying the ACLU's attacks actually helped him in the Republican primary.

He tends to bring out strong feelings among the voters.

Nineteen-year-old college student Tom Teeter of Topeka said of the possibility of Kobach being governor, "Oh, God, it horrifies me."

"He is doing his best to stop immigration and the illegal voting," said 73-year-old retiree Richard Cronister of Topeka, adding approvingly: "The ACLU and all those organizations are against him."

Educated at Harvard, Yale and Oxford, Kobach was an official with the U.S. Justice Department and Kansas Republican Party chairman before being elected secretary of state in 2010.

He immediately became known for helping to draft tough laws against illegal immigration, including Arizona's "show your papers" law in 2010. He called Kansas the "sanctuary state of the Midwest" for failing to enact more stringent policies. He was an early supporter of Donald Trump and has advised the president on immigration.

He is a staunch abortion opponent, wants to make Kansas laws even friendlier for gun owners and says he will push hard for tax cuts if elected governor.

Trump enthusiastically endorsed Kobach over the incumbent a day before the primary.

"Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas," Trump tweeted. "He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military."

Kobach's national prominence rose during his crusade for strict voter ID laws. He called voter fraud a significant problem in Kansas, citing dozens of non-citizens on the state's voter rolls and nine criminal election-fraud cases he brought as secretary of state.

Critics such as Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, have accused Kobach of engaging in "voter suppression." And many election experts say voter fraud is extremely rare.

But many GOP leaders across the country agree with him that it is rampant and requires tough ID laws. Trump named Kobach vice chairman of the president's election fraud commission, with Vice President Mike Pence as chairman.

Kobach's voter ID efforts have taken recent hits. In June, a federal judge found the Kansas law unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the election fraud commission uncovered no evidence to support the president's claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

In the past few days, concerns about vote-counting irregularities have been raised in Kobach's race against Colyer. And Kobach has been accused of trying to use his office to influence the counting process.

Colyer has demanded Kobach stop advising county election officials on handling perhaps several thousand uncounted ballots. Kobach said Thursday that he would stay out of further counting.

___

AP reporter Jim Salter in St. Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.