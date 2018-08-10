Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her
(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
Friday, August 10 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:13:43 GMT
Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:13:08 GMT
(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:13:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:10:13 GMT
(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...
Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:10:10 GMT
(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:10:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...
Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>
Friday, August 10 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:09:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...
Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.More >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone
