Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Person Of Interest

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest. 

Authorities looking to locate Amanda Johnson who may have information regarding an adult male who was transported unconscious to the Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury. Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-30's, approximately 5'4" and 125 lbs. with dark brown hair. 

Authorities said the person who dropped off the male stated he was hit in the head with a bat in the southeastern rural area of Cleveland County. 

Once hospital staff took custody of the male, the person left the hospital. 

To this date, the male admitted has not regained consciousness. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Sandburg at (405) 701-8916 or (405) 701-8890.

