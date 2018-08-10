Developer Discusses Plans For Spaghetti Warehouse Building

Repairs are underway at the former Spaghetti Warehouse building downtown.

Developer Sam Coury bought the building almost a year ago and now he's sharing some of his big plans Location is important for developers and it's hard to beat this one in Bricktown.

The building is 6 stories and 98,000 sq feet. Plans for the property were revealed this week at the Commercial Real Estate Luncheon.

Coury said he had already drawn interest from other restaurant groups out of St. Louis, Dallas, and even bands like Rascal Flatts The building also has a 14,000 sq. ft basement with potential for a speak easy style club.

There is also flexible potential for the 2nd-6th stories of the building.

Coury is working on possibly getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places in which case condos would be out of the picture.

Options still include: apartments and hotel or office space.