Developer Discusses Plans For Spaghetti Warehouse Building - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Developer Discusses Plans For Spaghetti Warehouse Building

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Repairs are underway at the former Spaghetti Warehouse building downtown.

Developer Sam Coury bought the building almost a year ago and now he's sharing some of his big plans Location is important for developers and it's hard to beat this one in Bricktown.

The building is 6 stories and 98,000 sq feet. Plans for the property were revealed this week at the Commercial Real Estate Luncheon.

Coury said he had already drawn interest from other restaurant groups out of St. Louis, Dallas, and even bands like Rascal Flatts The building also has a 14,000 sq. ft basement with potential for a speak easy style club.

There is also flexible potential for the 2nd-6th stories of the building.

Coury is working on possibly getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places in which case condos would be out of the picture.

Options still include: apartments and hotel or office space.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.