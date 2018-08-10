Storm Chances Saturday Afternoon Into Next Wednesday

Friday should be a good day to get the lawn mowing done as rain chances remain sparse.

Showers and storms will begin pushing up into southern Oklahoma on Saturday and may make it to OKC by afternoon.

HAPPY FRIDAY! Here's your hour by hour forecast. Isolated t-storms possible today during peak heating. Any storm that develops could bring brief heavy rain, intense lightning, and winds to 50 mph. More rain on the way this weekend! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/TCiWkqjKXq — Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) August 10, 2018

Rain and storm areas will scatter the state through Wednesday.

There will be some locally heavy rain totals which could lead to flooding.

Some data pointing to another storm next weekend. This could also bring heavy rain.

It's way down the road so we have time to watch and see how it plays out.