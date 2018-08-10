Storm Chances Saturday Afternoon Into Next Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Storm Chances Saturday Afternoon Into Next Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friday should be a good day to get the lawn mowing done as rain chances remain sparse.

Showers and storms will begin pushing up into southern Oklahoma on Saturday and may make it to OKC by afternoon.

Rain and storm areas will scatter the state through Wednesday.

There will be some locally heavy rain totals which could lead to flooding.

Some data pointing to another storm next weekend. This could also bring heavy rain.

It's way down the road so we have time to watch and see how it plays out.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.