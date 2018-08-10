Tulsa Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Tulsa Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police photo Tulsa Police photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa teen with severe medical issues.

Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.

Police say Emmanuel's condition may cause him to become incoherent or unconscious. They say he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue basketball shorts and gray Nike tennis shoes when he was last seen.

If you see Emmanuel Carney or know where he is, call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9133.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.