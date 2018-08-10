Tulsa Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa teen with severe medical issues.

Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.

Police say Emmanuel's condition may cause him to become incoherent or unconscious. They say he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue basketball shorts and gray Nike tennis shoes when he was last seen.

If you see Emmanuel Carney or know where he is, call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9133.