California crews scramble to keep flames from reaching homes

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Investigators in Colorado have charged a Nevada inmate with killing a woman and a family of three with a hammer in separate attacks in suburban Denver more than 30 years ago.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Ouster of veteran St. Louis prosecutor latest victory for Black Lives Matter voters, activists focused on the ballot.

Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter sets a backburn to fight the Holy Fire as it burns in the Cleveland National Forest along a hillside at Temescal Valley in Corona, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Firefighters fought a desperate battle to stop ...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). The Holy Fire burns near homes in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). The Holy Fire burns in the Cleveland National Forest at a hillside near homes in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

By RINGO H.W. CHIU and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) - More than 1,000 firefighters battled Friday to keep a growing Southern California forest fire feeding on dry brush and trees from reaching foothill neighborhoods a day after flames roared to new ferocity and came within yards of homes.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Orange and Riverside counties as the fire carved its way along ridges in the Cleveland National Forest.

Some hillsides were allowed to burn under the watchful eyes of firefighters - to reduce fuel and make it harder for flames to jump roadways into communities if winds pick up again.

Aircraft dropped retardant as homeowners sprayed their houses with water from garden hoses while the blaze south of Los Angeles gained renewed strength Thursday evening, propelled by 20-mph (30-kph) gusts.

Hundreds more firefighters joined the effort, bringing the total to 1,200. The fire has chewed through 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) of dense chaparral and is only 5 percent contained.

It's one of nearly 20 blazes across the state. Officials reported progress in the fight against two major Northern California wildfires - one called the Mendocino Complex Fire that is the largest in state history - burning more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Cleveland National Forest officials tweeted that the Southern California fire is growing as fast as crews can build containment lines.

"We continue to actively engage, but cannot get ahead of the fire," the statement said.

Teresita Reyes was among some 20,000 people under evacuation orders, saying she was attending a wedding Wednesday when she received the order to evacuate. The 51-year-old state health inspector congratulated the couple and left quietly to head back to her house in the city of Lake Elsinore and grab important documents.

Since then, Reyes and her husband have been staying at a hotel with a faulty air conditioner while their three dogs and cat are holed up at the family's plumbing business.

"It is nerve-wracking and unreal," she said. "We were on pins and needles for a little while there because it got real close."

Brown's proclamation late Thursday ordered state agencies to help local governments.

Fifty miles (80 kilometers) west of the fire, residents in the city of Long Beach awoke to ash on their cars and in their yards.

A resident of the small community of Holy Jim Canyon in the forest was scheduled for a court hearing Friday on charges that he deliberately set the fire.

Forrest Clark, 51, is charged with arson and other crimes and could face life in prison if convicted. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Michael Milligan, chief of the Holy Jim Volunteer Fire Department, told the Orange County Register that Clark had a decade-long feud with neighbors and sent him threatening emails last week, including one that said, "this place will burn."

The fire - named for the canyon where it started - destroyed a dozen cabins after it broke out Monday.

Firefighters are trying to keep flames away from Santiago Peak, where critical communication infrastructure for the region is located.

Crews turned a corner in their battle against a Northern California fire and achieved 51 percent containment of the Mendocino Complex - actually twin fires that are being fought together. The fire destroyed more than 100 homes and has blackened an area about the size of the city of Los Angeles.

And near the Northern California city of Redding, the year's deadliest fire was nearly half surrounded and was burning into remote and rugged forest land.

Firefighters had almost contained a huge fire near Yosemite National Park.

The fires all grew explosively in the past two weeks as winds whipped the flames through forest and rural areas full of timber and brush that is bone-dry from years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat.

Air quality has been another casualty of the fires. A smoky haze stretches from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to Sacramento and hovers over the San Francisco Bay Area, with most major population centers in between enduring air quality that's considered dangerous for many residents.

The sheer size of the fires is numbing in a state that is still reeling from enormous blazes last year and has yet to hit its historically most dangerous months.

___

Myers reported from Los Angeles. AP journalists Michael Balsamo and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Amy Taxin in Orange County and Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this story.

