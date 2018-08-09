Metro Mother Shares Concerns Of Staffing At OKC Schools

A metro mother is not showing her face in an interview, but is sharing her concerns about staffing at two Oklahoma City schools.

She said her son, who is in second grade, is without a permanent teacher at North Highland Elementary.

He said he was spending all day coloring in class.

She said her daughter, who is in eighth grade, is without a permanent AP Science teacher at Centennial Mid-High School.

News 9 reached out to the district about her concerns. Here is the statement from OKCPS:

“We currently have substitutes in place at these two schools. Those substitutes will be replaced by full-time emergency certified teachers after the State Board of Education meeting on August 30. The two emergency certified teachers have opted not to start as substitutes, so they will not begin their employment and enter these classrooms until after the meeting on August 30. In the meantime, the principals at both schools are working closely with the substitutes to ensure they have a lesson plan to follow.”

District officials said overall, OKCPS is 98 percent staffed, with 64 teacher vacancies and 293 emergency certifications - including those that will go before the State Board in August.