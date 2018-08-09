Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). Residents along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., load a truck as they evacuate as the Holy Fire burns near their home on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

Police say a college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, executive producer Tim Draper participates in the "Startup U" panel at the Disney/ABC Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Draper, th...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The billionaire behind a measure to split California in three said he's giving up on the effort to reimagine the nation's most populous state after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

"The political environment for radical change is right now," venture capitalist Tim Draper wrote in a letter to the court dated Aug. 2 and made public by his opponents Thursday. "The removal of Proposition 9 from the November ballot has effectively put an end to this movement."

The court struck Draper's measure in July in response to a lawsuit but didn't rule on the merits of the case, allowing Draper the opportunity to fight to put it on future ballots. He's not moving forward with the case.

Draper spent more than $1.7 million to qualify his initiative for the ballot, which requires gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures.

It's not his first effort to break up California - his plan to split the state into six didn't qualify for past ballots. He's argued California has become ungovernable due to its size and diversity, politically and geographically.

The latest plan would have divided California into three pieces. One would comprise the Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Sacramento and the rest of Northern California; the second would be a strip of land from Los Angeles to Monterey; and the third would include San Diego, the Central Valley and Orange County.

The Planning and Conservation League sued to keep Draper's initiative off the ballot, arguing that such a massive change to the state's governance couldn't be done through a ballot initiative.

"At the end of the day, this was a billionaire's massive and illegal use of the initiative process, and the court was correct in stopping this folly," Carlyle Hall, an attorney who worked on the suit with the environmental group.

Draper, meanwhile, said he had "no idea" if his initiative would have passed or if Congress would have given the necessary approval for the split but that the ballot measure would have spurred debate over government failings.

"I wanted to let the voters debate, discuss and think about a different way forward - essentially a reboot. And, I wanted the political class to hear and witness the frustration of California's voters with decades of inaction and decay," he wrote. "I believed there was significant benefit to our democracy in that."

