Oklahoma Girl Battling Leukemia Would Love Postcards For Her Birthday

WATONGA, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma girl battling leukemia will be turning 13 in a just few weeks has a special request for her birthday – postcards!

Vanessa Kelly, of Watonga, posted about her daughter Aspen’s birthday wish on Facebook last month. She said in part, “ I'd love to get her one from all 50 states and every country possible. Since she can't travel due to having Leukemia, she would love to see places all over the world that she would love to travel to someday.”

And her post has gone viral. Aspen's birthday is on September 1. 

If you would like send Aspen a postcard, here’s the P.O information:

Aspen Kelly
PO Box 822
Watonga, OK 73772

