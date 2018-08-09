OKC Shelter For Homeless Mothers Close To Revival After Devastating Fire

A shelter for homeless women that burnt down in February, is close to revival.

“This is where we all brought our kids home from the hospital,” said Shauna, a former resident of the Rose Home.

Six months ago, Shauna, found refuge at the Rose Home. It was where she spent time during her pregnancy, and the first few weeks of her daughter’s life. But due to a faulty charger plugged into the wall, her safety went up in flames.

WATCH: Homeless Mothers, Babies In Need After Fire Destroys OKC Shelter

Thankfully, the maternity shelter was able to relocate Shauna, and the rest of the mothers to temporary locations.

“We were able to get all the women placed with other community agencies by the end of the first week. The fire happened on a Sunday night, and by that Thursday everybody was placed,” Misty Warfield, Rose Home Co-Director, said.

It's been several months since the fire. Several months of planning, wishing, and hoping for a miracle that they can find the best place to rebuild.

For now, women who need their assistance, are staying at a rental home. A cozy place that houses three women who are either pregnant or just had their babies.

“It gives us an opportunity to continue the program. To me that was first and foremost. you know we have so many mothers that come to us and do need a place to stay,” Barbara Chishko, executive director of Birth Choice, said.

The Rose Home's mission is for the women, who come through its doors, to feel worthy and valued. With all the destruction February's fire caused, some good came as well.

“People they had never met before were willing to give so that they had the things that they needed to take care of their babies. That just re-affirmed that for them. That they really are valuable and do have worth,” Warfield said.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

The Rose Home also has a fundraising event coming up September 18 at 11:30 a.m., at Quail Creek Country Club.