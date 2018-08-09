Walt Disney World Resort Offering Adult Princess Makeovers

The Walt Disney World resort announced Tuesday they will begin offering adult princess makeovers, according to Cosmopolitan.

In the past, adults were only allowed to dress up like their favorite Princess during Halloween festivities.

The Disney resorts have been offering princess makeovers at their Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for children ages three to 12. The boutique offers an enchanted makeover experience, where kids can transform into their favorite Disney princess, with the help of a fairy godmother.

Although the boutique has been known to only be open to children, Cosmopolitan reported that guest services manager Joesph Motowidlak announced the decision to start makeovers for adults.