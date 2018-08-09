State Lawmakers Consider 'Red Flag Laws' To Remove Guns From Men - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Lawmakers Consider 'Red Flag Laws' To Remove Guns From Mentally Ill

Some lawmakers are talking about a so called red-flag law, where authorities could remove the guns from the home of a person thought to be suffering with mental health issues. Some lawmakers are talking about a so called red-flag law, where authorities could remove the guns from the home of a person thought to be suffering with mental health issues.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A full-blown police response after a man claimed he shot and killed someone. News 9 brought you the intense live images at a Southwest OKC neighborhood Wednesday. Police said it wasn't real and the armed man had a mental health episode.

Now, there's a call to take guns away from certain people. Some lawmakers are talking about a so called red-flag law, where authorities could remove the guns from the home of a person thought to be suffering with mental health issues. 

Police were called to the home in SW OKC Wednesday evening after the suspect said he had shot an intruder. Turns out, there was no intruder and the guy was having a mental health issue. News 9 is not releasing his name because police are not charging him.

SEE: Shots Fired Inside Home Causes Big Scare In SW OKC

Most neighbors News 9 spoke with were afraid to go on camera, but said he had been acting strange for a few months.

Back in May, Oklahoma City Police say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman shot up Louie’s on the Lake after posting videos about being tormented by demons. 

WARNING: Lake Hefner Shooter Rants On YouTube

These incidents have lawmakers talking about red flag laws; removing guns from the homes of people suspected of being mentally ill and a danger to themselves or others. 

"I think it's common sense that if someone is suffering from mental illness, especially if they've seen a physician for it and prescribed medication for it that that would be the kind of person that if they were exhibiting signs that were dangerous to society that you might want to remove firearms from them,” said Representative Jason Dunnington (D) Oklahoma City.

Right now, 13 states have laws that allow law enforcement to petition a judge to remove guns from people who pose a threat to themselves or others and three other states are considering it.

"Let’s not reinvent the wheel.” Dunnington said, “Let’s look at what other states, a state like Indiana that's passed a law similar to this back in 2005 and for 13 years haven't had any issue where citizens felt like their guns were being taken away."

Neighbor Ed Smith said even though the shots were fired just feet from his house, he wouldn't back the so called red-flag laws. He doesn't think they'd be effective.

"Everybody's normal until they're not.” Smith said, “And so what happens is that he can be mister normal one day and mister psycho the next."

Oklahoma City Police say they have not responded to any serious calls at the home in the past couple of years. They did not want to weigh in on red flag laws. 

