Terminal Cancer Doesn't Stop Dream Wedding For Bixby Bride

A Bixby bride with terminal cancer was too sick from chemo treatments to plan her wedding so a nonprofit stepped in and planned her dream wedding for her.

Tracy Swinferd said she never pictured herself having a big white wedding, especially after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. But her boyfriend proposed, and a national nonprofit stepped in to make sure Tracy got the dream day she deserved.

Swinferd was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in April 2017.

What followed next were four proposals from her then-boyfriend, Marty.

"I just wanted her to know this wasn't going to change how I felt about her by any means," said Marty Swinferd.

She said yes, but between ongoing treatment and testing, Tracy didn't have the energy to plan a wedding.

"He's like, ‘I'll marry you at the post office! I'll marry you wherever’," said Tracy.

But Tracy's cancer is terminal, and she knew she wanted to have a ceremony to remember.

"I will die from it. We just keep doing treatment 'til there's not any treatment," Tracy said. "I just wanted to have something sentimental that we had to treasure, that moment."

That's where non-profit Wish Upon A Wedding came in, planning the entire wedding and finding vendors to donate everything.

"They did everything. I don't think there's one thing they forgot," said Tracy.

From the bride's dress to the groom's cake, their big day was everything they wanted and more.

"It's the first time I'd been able to dress up, feel beautiful again," Tracy said. "I wake up every day and I'm thankful I get to breathe another day."