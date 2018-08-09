Edmond Public Schools Seeing Less Teacher Vacancies

A week before classes begin, Edmond Public Schools says it's not in scramble mode to hire more teachers.

Last year at this time, the district had about 40 teaching vacancies.

This year, Edmond Public Schools has 10 openings.

The district says pay raises have helped in recruiting teachers and administrators, including a principal and assistant principal.

“When we do our new teacher orientation, we have teachers raise their hands if they've been from out of state and this year they are certainly more than a few who are coming from out of a state,” says Edmond Public Schools Chief Human Resource Officer Randy Decker.

Edmond Public Schools is still looking for a Latin teacher, debate coach, and special education teachers.

Meanwhile one week into the school year, OKC Public Schools says it's 98% staffed.

It's still looking to fill 64 teaching positions.