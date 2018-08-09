ODOC Issues Statement On New Death Penalty Protocols - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ODOC Issues Statement On New Death Penalty Protocols

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has issued a statement about the development of a new protocol for the state's death penalty.

In response to several media inquiries, ODOC clarified that there is not now nor has there ever been a deadline set for the state's new protocols for nitrogen hypoxia. In March, ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh stated he was hoping to have a preliminary idea for the new protocols within three to four months.

03/14/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Developing New Protocol For Executions After 3-Year Hiatus

ODOC officials say that this was not meant to be an official time frame for the new death penalty protocol. 

"We continue to work with the attorney general’s office on developing a protocol that provides for an effective and humane method of execution," said ODOC.

Officials went on to say that the process will take as long as required in order to provide a system that best befits the state of Oklahoma.

The new plan is being developed for executions in Oklahoma following a three-year hiatus after the discovery of a "pharmaceutical mistake" in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

10/01/15 State Leaders Explain Timeline Of Events Leading To Glossip's Stay Of Execution

Read the full statement below:

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.