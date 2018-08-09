Kansas governor's race turns nasty as Kobach's lead dwindles

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

Police say a college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of plant and animal species.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he propos...

Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the family members of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse.

(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). Residents along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., load a truck as they evacuate as the Holy Fire burns near their home on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer demanded Thursday that Secretary of State Kris Kobach stop advising county elections officials while their battle for the Republican nomination for governor hangs in the balance, accusing him of giving them information "inconsistent with Kansas law."

The close contest between the embattled governor and a conservative lightning rod took an acrimonious turn as Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies in their initial tallies.

The counting is not complete because state law says mail-in ballots that are postmarked Tuesday can be accepted by the counties as late as Friday. And county officials still must review perhaps several thousand provisional ballots, given to voters at the polls when their eligibility is in question. They have until Aug. 20 to finish.

Colyer released a letter after his campaign announced that it had set up a "voting integrity" hotline and urged people to report their complaints about the election. Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr said it received "countless" reports, saying he personally knows of several dozen.

"It has come to my attention that your office is giving advice to county election officials - as recently as a conference call yesterday - and you are making public statements on national television which are inconsistent with Kansas law and may serve to suppress the vote in the ongoing primary election process," Colyer said in his letter to Kobach.

As secretary of state, Kobach is the state's top elections official, setting rules, giving county officials guidance and appointing election commissioners in the state's four most populous counties.

Kobach spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said the secretary of state would respond to Colyer's letter Friday.

Kobach, a vocal advocate of tough immigration and voter identification policies, advised Trump's campaign in 2016 and the White House afterward and served as vice chairman of Trump's now disbanded commission on election fraud. Trump tweeted his endorsement of Kobach on Monday, less than 24 hours before polls opened.

But Kobach's no-apology, hard-right conservatism has alienated even some fellow Republicans, and Colyer has sought to project a more mild-mannered, steadier style.

Kobach told reporters Wednesday that he knew of no significant reports of irregularities in Tuesday's primaries, outside of long delays in reporting results from the state's most populous county. There, Johnson County in the Kansas City area, results were delayed by problems with uploading data from new voting machines.

But the totals for the GOP primary for governor's race in two western Kansas counties posted on the secretary of state's website did not match the totals from the counties themselves.

First, in Thomas County in the state's northwest corner, the final, unofficial results posted on the secretary of state's website show Kobach winning there with 466 votes to Colyer's 422. But the tally posted by the Thomas County clerk's office shows Colyer with 522 votes, or 100 votes more, a number the clerk confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Bryan Caskey, state elections director, said county officials pointed out the discrepancy Thursday following a routine request for a post-election check of the numbers to counties by the secretary of state's office.

"This is a routine part of the process," Caskey said. "This is why we emphasize that election-night results are unofficial."

Thomas County Clerk Shelly Harms said it's possible that her handwriting on the tally sheet faxed to the secretary of state's office was bad enough in the rush of primary-night business that the number for Colyer wasn't clear. A copy she provided to The AP suggested that explanation was generous - the number for Colyer is unambiguously "522."

"They just misread it," she told The Associated Press.

And in Haskell County, elections officials said they had not initially reported returns from one precinct. Once those votes were added, the net result was a gain of 30 votes.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

___

