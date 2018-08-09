The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

An ex-judge reviewing over 4 million items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for attorney-client privilege says her work is finished.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Jany Leveille makes her first appearance in New Mexico state district court to plead not guilty to charges of child abuse in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Leveille was arrested Friday, Aug,. 3, in a raid on a disheveled li...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton, center, pleads not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton is accompanied by public defense attorneys, Greg Dawkins, left, and Aleks Kostich, right. Morto...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday, Aug. 3, in a raid on a disheveled living compound where autho...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food.

Siraj Wahhaj, who leads a New York City mosque, says 11 children found at the compound Friday were either his biological grandchildren or members of his family through marriage.

His grown children are among the five adults arrested on child abuse charges following a raid at the site.

He said Thursday that his daughter sent the note for food to a man in Atlanta, and that man notified him. Wahhaj says he then informed police.

The Taos County sheriff has said the message stating people were starving helped him seek a warrant to enter the compound in search of the missing boy.

Wahhaj says the boy is his grandson, and his remains were found Monday at the compound.

___

11:30 p.m.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL' GAH'-nee wah-HAJ') was found Monday - on what would have been his fourth birthday - after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The boy's grandfather, Siraj Wahhaj, leads a New York City mosque and told reporters Thursday that he learned from other family members that the boy's body was buried at the New Mexico compound after he died.

Authorities say the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ'), had told his wife he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child and later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.

The search for the boy led authorities to the New Mexico compound last week.

Imam Wahhaj says "whoever is responsible ... should be held accountable."

___

12 p.m.

Sheriff's officials expect to learn Thursday from medical examiners the identity of child's remains found at the site of a New Mexico compound that authorities raided last week in search of a missing boy.

A search Monday led authorities to discover the remains of an unidentified young boy at the compound in Amalia, where three days earlier the local sheriff said 11 hungry children were found living in filth.

The remains were sent to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to be identified. An OMI spokeswoman and a sheriff's spokesman said they expected the identification by Thursday.

Authorities say the missing boy, Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, was taken from Jonesboro, Georgia, by his father in December.

Five adults, including the father of the missing boy, were arrested after an initial search at the compound Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.