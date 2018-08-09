Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes

By RYAN TARINELLI
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, in part through gambling money, trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere, and a phony consulting agreement.

Court documents filed Thursday show Caraway, the second highest-ranking elected official in Dallas, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say Caraway accepted bribes in return for taking action to benefit a company that puts cameras on school buses.

They say he received bribes through checks, which he cashed at liquor stores and pawn shops.

U.S Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced Thursday that Caraway has resigned from the city council.

Caraway's attorney, Michael Payma, says the court documents speak for themselves. He says Caraway must still be sentenced and declined to comment further.

