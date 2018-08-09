OU, OSU: No Medical Marijuana On Campus

The two largest state universities will not allow the consumption, possession or smoking of medical marijuana on campus, according to a news release.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University issued a joint news release and said the two universities must comply with federal law.

Both universities receive federal funds and are legally bound to comply with the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Despite the passage of State Question 788, OU and OSU said they adopt and adhere to the policies prohibiting the use, possession, distribution or cultivation on campus and at events authorized or supervised by the universities.

"Even with the evolving state law permitting marijuana use for medical reasons, it is important for students and employees to know they cannot consume, smoke or possess marijuana on campus even though they might have a card or prescription permitting them to do so," according to the news release.

