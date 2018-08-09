City reviews policy after 11-year-old shocked with stun gun

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Cincinnati officials calling for changes to police policy after officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl he suspected of shoplifting.

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

Former UFC champ says he was victim of Ohio State doctor

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

By ANGIE WANG

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Some officials in Cincinnati are calling for a change to police policy after an officer used his stun gun to shock an 11-year-old Ohio girl suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket.

Cincinnati police can use stun guns to incapacitate people as young as 7 years old if they're actively evading arrest, under current policy.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman has proposed raising the minimum age for stun gun use by police to 12 years old. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the department will review policies on use of force on minors, and that he was "extremely concerned" such force was used on a child that young.

Police said the officer suspected the girl was shoplifting Monday night from a Kroger Co. supermarket when he approached her. They said she ignored several commands to stop before the officer fired his stun gun at her back. She was taken to a hospital and later released to a parent.

The girl was charged with theft and obstructing justice, but Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dropped charges Wednesday after a call from Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

In an interview with Cincinnati television station WLWT, the girl admitted putting snacks in her backpack, saying her friends dared her to take them.

"They bet me to walk out, so I walked out," she said. "When he told me to stop, I kept going because I was scared."

Her mother told WLWT the officer should've known better than to use his stun gun, adding that her daughter didn't deserve that kind of treatment.

"I'm not defending what she did, what she did was wrong," the mother said. "But two wrongs don't make a right."

The Associated Press typically does not identify minors accused of crimes, and is not identifying the mother to avoid identifying the girl.

Police said the officer involved has been placed on restrictive duties while the department investigates his actions.

The Cincinnati branch of the NAACP issued a statement Thursday saying the officer used "very poor judgment." Cranley also criticized his actions, saying that stunning the girl who "posed no danger to the police" was wrong.

"I want to understand ... why the officer thought that tasing was the best use of force and not detaining the child," said Smitherman.

Dan Hils, president of the local police union, said despite all the blowback, he is certain the officer acted in accordance with procedure.

Police are told they can use stun guns on individuals between the ages of 7 and 70 who are actively evading arrest. But they're also tasked with weighing the severity of the crime and the risk the person poses to the public.

"There was no threat to the public, but there was a clear offense and active resistance," Hils said.

He added he thinks the officer's only mistake was failing to start his body camera recording until after he fired the stun gun, but said police have obtained footage of the incident from Kroger.

___

Follow Angie Wang at http://www.twitter.com/byangiewang

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.