Oklahoma teen to serve 5 life terms for killing family

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

Republican Rep. Chris Collins says he will remain on the ballot running for re-election in New York as he fights charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

Republican Rep. Chris Collins says he will remain on the ballot running for re-election in New York as he fights charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, center, leaves federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York. Rep. Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechn...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, center, leaves federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York. Rep. Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechn...

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, through gambling, trips to Las Vegas and other cities, and a phony consulting agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, through gambling, trips to Las Vegas and other cities, and a phony consulting agreement.

Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

Small family operated organic dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are going out of business while large confined animal operations with thousands of animals lined up in assembly-line fashion are expanding.

Small family operated organic dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are going out of business while large confined animal operations with thousands of animals lined up in assembly-line fashion...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this May 8, 2018, photo, organic dairy farmer Francis Thicke holds the label for milk produced on his farm in Fairfield, Iowa. Small family operated organic dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are ...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this May 8, 2018, photo, organic dairy farmer Francis Thicke holds the label for milk produced on his farm in Fairfield, Iowa. Small family operated organic dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are ...

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...

(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, left, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla.. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the yo...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death was sentenced Thursday to five life terms in prison to run consecutively, meaning that even with the possibility of parole he likely won't ever be released.

Michael Bever was 16 years old in 2015 when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their mother, father, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister at their suburban Tulsa home. Two other sisters survived the attack.

Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time of the killings, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole . Michael Bever was convicted in May of five counts of first-degree murder.

The jury also convicted Michael Bever of one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for wounding his then-13-year-old sister, who survived the attack. A 2-year-old sister was unharmed. On Thursday, Bever was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the assault on his 13-year-old sister, in addition to the five life sentences.

Authorities have never revealed the teens' motives in the slayings.

Neighbors said the children were all home-schooled and that their parents kept them on a tight leash, forbidding them from mingling with neighbors or playing with kids outside the family.

Following the attack, Robert Bever told police his parents beat him. He said his father once dragged him upstairs because he left a light on and his mother slapped him so hard it left a mark. He described to police how he planned to murder his parents and siblings and that he hoped killing them would bring him fame.

Defense attorneys argued that Michael Bever was led astray by his older brother, and Robert Bever testified that he wanted to take responsibility for all of the killings.

Prosecutors, who urged the judge to award a no-parole sentence ahead of Thursday's hearing, argued that Michael Bever was a willing participant in the gruesome killings and that he should be locked up for the rest of his life. The sentencing Thursday effectively achieves that.

Life sentences are considered 45 years for parole purposes in Oklahoma, and inmates must serve 85 percent of each sentence before technically being eligible for parole. Calculated consecutively, Bever's sentences total 253 years and he must serve 85 percent, or 215 years, before he reaches parole eligibility.

Bever's defense attorneys said they plan to appeal his sentences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.