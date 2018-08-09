A Popular Film Category Is Coming To The Oscars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

A Popular Film Category Is Coming To The Oscars

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES -

The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films. Eligibility requirements for the popular film category will be announced later.

John Bailey, the newly re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in an email to members Wednesday morning that the Board of Governors met Tuesday night to approve the major change. He also said the Academy promises a brisk three-hour Oscars ceremony next year, and a much earlier air date in 2020.

The 2019 ceremony will air Feb. 24, while the 2020 ceremony will move to Feb. 9.

The Academy told people on Twitter to "mark your calendars."

Ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, this past March, fell to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers -- down 19 percent from the previous year. It marked the first time the glitzy awards ceremony had fewer than 30 million viewers since 2008. It also clocked it at nearly four hours, making it the longest show in over a decade.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and it had a unique focus on women. Four actresses presented the top two acting categories, and three of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct accusers -- Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra -- introduced a video about the #MeToo movement and inclusion in Hollywood.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.