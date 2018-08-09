Statewide Rain And Storms With Highs In The 70-80s - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Statewide Rain And Storms With Highs In The 70-80s

Posted:

Below normal temps today although there will be a slight chance of showers and storms across northern and western Oklahoma.

Thursday night looks to be quiet with another slight chance of showers and storms tomorrow as the next pattern change begins to develop. 

An upper low storm system will develop over the weekend and hang around through Tuesday of next week.

This will bring waves of rain and thunder off and on.  Flooding will certainly be a possibility during this period. 

Highs in the 70s will be the norm a couple of days.

