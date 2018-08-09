Statewide Rain And Storms With Highs In The 70-80s

Below normal temps today although there will be a slight chance of showers and storms across northern and western Oklahoma.

Thursday night looks to be quiet with another slight chance of showers and storms tomorrow as the next pattern change begins to develop.

MORE RAINFALL! Rain and storm chances return this weekend thru next Wednesday. A broad area of good rain totals expected. There will be some local totals that could range between 3 to 6 inches! Hoping for a drought buster!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/vaybEfXS2K — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) August 9, 2018

An upper low storm system will develop over the weekend and hang around through Tuesday of next week.

Good morning! Beautiful today and tomorrow. Starting Saturday rain chances go up down south and will lift to the north through the weekend. Heavy rain possible off and on thru Tuesday. We will keep ya updated with future rainfall totals as the week rolls along. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/7LvArqariE — Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) August 9, 2018

This will bring waves of rain and thunder off and on. Flooding will certainly be a possibility during this period.

Highs in the 70s will be the norm a couple of days.