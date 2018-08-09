Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign.

Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be. 

The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. Her successor will be Anne Mehlman, who comes from Amazon-owned online shoe retailer Zappos. Mehlman will begin her duties August 24, 2018.

Crocs became popular among hospital and restaurant workers and others toiling on their feet all day after its 2002 launch, with annual sales soaring past $100 million before a fall from favor and experiencing a mixed road business-wise ever since.

In July, the company debuted a high-heel version of its rubberized footwear at $50 a pair. It sparked a spirited conversation online.

Shares of the company have climbed 43 percent since the beginning of the year, while the stock itself has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Crocs said it closed 28 retail sales locations in the latest quarter, Denver Business Journal writes, which leaves the company with less than 400 locations globally.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

    Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

    Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign. Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be.  The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. ...

    More >>

    Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign. Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be.  The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. ...

    More >>

  • Michael Bever Sentencing Today For Killing 5 Broken Arrow Family Members

    Michael Bever Sentencing Today For Killing 5 Broken Arrow Family Members

    One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison. 

    More >>

    One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.