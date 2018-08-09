AAA Expands Effort To Lower School Zone Injuries In OKC

Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign. Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be. The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. ...More >>
One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison.More >>
