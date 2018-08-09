AAA Expands Effort To Lower School Zone Injuries In OKC

August is here and schools across Oklahoma are opening or have already opened.

With that, more students will be out and about as they travel to and from school. The message from AAA and metro police to drivers is simple, "School's Open, Drive Carefully."

You'll see a lot more of these signs popping up within the next few days. It's all part of AAA's effort to help lower the number of school related pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

According to traffic safety research, a hit-and-run crash occurs every minute on U.S. roads. One big thing drivers can do is obey school zone speeds of 25 mph.

If you get caught speeding, it will cost you a little more than $200.

"That is very expensive but not as expensive compared to hitting one of our little ones," said Msgt. Robert Skalla, OKCPD. "We see too many drivers texting and driving and once you have that accident you can't take it back."

AAA said research shows that you're 2/3 more likely to kill a pedestrian when driving 35 mph vs. 25 mph.