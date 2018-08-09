AAA Expands Effort To Lower School Zone Injuries In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

AAA Expands Effort To Lower School Zone Injuries In OKC

Posted: Updated:

August is here and schools across Oklahoma are opening or have already opened.

With that, more students will be out and about as they travel to and from school. The message from AAA and metro police to drivers is simple, "School's Open, Drive Carefully."

You'll see a lot more of these signs popping up within the next few days. It's all part of AAA's effort to help lower the number of school related pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

According to traffic safety research, a hit-and-run crash occurs every minute on U.S. roads. One big thing drivers can do is obey school zone speeds of 25 mph.

If you get caught speeding, it will cost you a little more than $200.

"That is very expensive but not as expensive compared to hitting one of our little ones," said Msgt. Robert Skalla, OKCPD. "We see too many drivers texting and driving and once you have that accident you can't take it back."

AAA said research shows that you're 2/3 more likely to kill a pedestrian when driving 35 mph vs. 25 mph. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

    Crocs To Close All Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

    Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign. Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be.  The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. ...

    More >>

    Crocs Inc. said that it's closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign. Crocs (CROX), based out of Niwot, Colorado, noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. It's unclear what the future of production will be.  The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. ...

    More >>

  • Michael Bever Sentencing Today For Killing 5 Broken Arrow Family Members

    Michael Bever Sentencing Today For Killing 5 Broken Arrow Family Members

    One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison. 

    More >>

    One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.