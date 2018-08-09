Can Too Much Sleep Be Bad For You? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Can Too Much Sleep Be Bad For You?

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her. Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her.

New research suggests more isn't always better when it comes to sleep. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found people who slept 10 hours a night were 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who slept for eight hours. 

The risk for death from stroke and cardiovascular disease also increased. The paper looked at 74 studies involving 3.3 million people, but it did not settle the question of cause and effect.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula says the study could be showing that people who sleep longer have underlying medical conditions, such as sleep apnea, depression and anemia.

"Could it be that the biology changes with changes in the circadian rhythm by sleeping longer and that's causing increased inflammation, weakening of their immune system," Narula said. "Could it be that they have other adverse health behaviors, so people who sleep longer, maybe they don't exercise as much." 

Kids won't go to sleep? Disney's new hotline might help

It's "frightening" how few young people get enough sleep, expert says

She noted that socioeconomic factors like unemployment could also play a role in people's sleep habits and health, so the study leaves "a lot of questions that we still have to answer."

Most people try to catch up on sleep on the weekends, but Narula says this study is really focused on those who are sleeping long amounts of time day after day, and it's important to focus on creating healthy sleep patterns for the long term.

"Really what you need to remember is consistent and regular sleep health patterns are important. So a sleep hygiene regimen where you're going to bed and waking up at the same time, where you have a cool, quiet, dark room, putting your devices away, you're not drinking caffeine or alcohol right before bed and you're exercising on a daily basis," she said.

Dr. Narula says for people ages 18 to 64, seven to nine hours per night is recommended.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Can Too Much Sleep Be Bad For You?

    Can Too Much Sleep Be Bad For You?

    Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her.Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her.
    Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her.Stephanie Farha says she sleeps four to five hours a night, and it's catching up to her.
    New research suggests more isn't always better when it comes to sleep. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found people who slept 10 hours a night were 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who slept for eight hours.  The risk for death from stroke and cardiovascular disease also increased. The paper looked at 74 studies involving 3.3 million people, but it did not settle the question of cause and effect. CBS News medical contributo...More >>
    New research suggests more isn't always better when it comes to sleep. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found people who slept 10 hours a night were 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who slept for eight hours.  The risk for death from stroke and cardiovascular disease also increased. The paper looked at 74 studies involving 3.3 million people, but it did not settle the question of cause and effect. CBS News medical contributo...More >>

  • Dead Fetus Found In Plane Toilet At LaGuardia Airport Was Left By Pregnant Teen, Source Says

    Dead Fetus Found In Plane Toilet At LaGuardia Airport Was Left By Pregnant Teen, Source Says

    CBS NewsCBS News
    CBS NewsCBS News

     New details are emerging about events surrounding a dead fetus that was found Tuesday morning in an airplane toilet at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. 

    More >>

     New details are emerging about events surrounding a dead fetus that was found Tuesday morning in an airplane toilet at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.