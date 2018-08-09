Outdoor fun dwindles as smoky haze hangs over California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of plant and animal species.

The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of plant and animal species.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he propos...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he propos...

Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the family members of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse.

Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the family members of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse.

(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves.

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the...

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). Residents along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., load a truck as they evacuate as the Holy Fire burns near their home on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). Residents along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., load a truck as they evacuate as the Holy Fire burns near their home on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A man rides a scooter on Treasure Island as the San Francisco city skyline sits in a smoky haze in the background Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Ongoing wildfires in Northern California have worsened air quality in cities miles a...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A haze of smoke blankets San Francisco Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Public health and air quality experts say the smoke drifting over cities in California is lasting for a longer stretch than normal as some of the biggest wildf...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A dull haze fills the air around the San Francisco Bay Bridge and Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Blazes in Northern California and near Yosemite National Park have caused air quality to worsen in cities miles awa...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). Hazy air surrounds Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes have blanketed many California cities for two weeks, forcing summer campers to stay inside, obscuring normally bright skylines and leaving cars covered with ash.

Smoky air from blowing winds is nothing new in California, but air quality experts say it's rare for the dirty air to linger for so long, a reality of ever-larger fires that take longer to extinguish.

The haze stretches from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to Sacramento and hovers over the San Francisco Bay Area, with most major population centers in between suffering air quality that's considered dangerous for children, the elderly and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Kaela Baylis of Sacramento used to take her nearly 2-year-old son outside twice a day but has only gone in the morning the last 10 days.

"He asks to go outside a lot in the afternoon," she said Wednesday as they strolled through a park.

Two major wildfires - one called the Mendocino Complex Fire that is the largest in California history - are burning more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Sacramento and another huge fire near Yosemite National Park is a little farther to the southeast.

Firefighters made significant progress against the Mendocino Complex for the first time Wednesday but said the blazes will likely persist through September.

The fires have combined to produce unhealthy air that has drifted as far east as Salt Lake City, 450 miles (725 kilometers) away.

The skies there were so murky that residents couldn't even see the nearby mountain range that hovers over the valley earlier this week. Utah air quality officials warned children and seniors to limit time outside.

The skies cleared a bit Wednesday in Utah's capital city, but more smoke is expected to blow in over the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Rogowski said.

Thursday marked the Sacramento region's 14th straight "Spare the Air" day, when people are encouraged not to drive and add further pollutants to the air - the longest stretch since at least 2001.

A similar warning is effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, and air quality experts in California's Central Valley and areas southeast of Los Angeles are warning residents to limit outdoor exposure because of wildfires.

John and Rosalie Gonzales strolled through a Sacramento park on Wednesday with their toddler granddaughter, whom they were visiting. For the last few days at their home in the San Francisco Bay Area community of Albany, they have awakened to ash on their cars from the Mendocino Complex Fire.

That was a rarity until a few years ago, before California began experiencing more unusually large wildfires, they said.

"It doesn't seem like it's sustainable to have this happening year after year after year," she said.

A day earlier, dozens of summer campers sat inside watching a movie at a Sacramento YMCA.

"Normally that doesn't happen on a regular day at camp," said Jay Lowden, president of the YMCA for a nine-county region that serves more than 700 kids weekly at 13 summer camps.

His counselors monitor the air quality on a daily basis, and Lowden said he may cancel a planned family camp this weekend in the foothills because of the smoke.

Sac United, a competitive youth soccer club, has canceled four practices in the past two weeks because of poor air quality. High school sports teams are being similarly conscious of dangerous air as practices get underway.

Sacramento residents have taken to Twitter to share photos of a dark gray sky hanging over the Capitol and a city skyline difficult to make out. The smell of smoke has even slipped into downtown office buildings.

"It was horrible; I've never seen anything like it before," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said of Monday's afternoon haze.

Lori Kobza, spokeswoman for the Sacramento Air Quality Management District, said it's hard to predict when things will improve because of the unpredictably of the fires and the winds.

Because the city is located in a valley, it's easier for smoky air to get trapped when high pressure systems blow in, making Sacramento like a smoke-filled bowl that's had a lid placed tightly on top.

"We're all trapped in it," Kobza said.

___

Associated Press writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's complete wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.