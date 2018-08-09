Hazy California deals with smoky smell from distant blaze

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

Red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star than ever before.

(Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP). This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. It's designed to take solar punishment like never before, thanks to its revolutionary heat shiel...

Red-hot voyage to sun will bring us closer to our star

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt $1.3 million and lent her millions more since their separation two years ago.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, Angelina Jolie, left, and Brad Pitt arrive at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "By The Sea" in Los Angeles. Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Bra...

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A man rides a scooter on Treasure Island as the San Francisco city skyline sits in a smoky haze in the background Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Ongoing wildfires in Northern California have worsened air quality in cities miles a...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A haze of smoke blankets San Francisco Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Public health and air quality experts say the smoke drifting over cities in California is lasting for a longer stretch than normal as some of the biggest wildf...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). A dull haze fills the air around the San Francisco Bay Bridge and Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Blazes in Northern California and near Yosemite National Park have caused air quality to worsen in cities miles awa...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). Hazy air surrounds Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - For two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes have blanketed many California cities, forcing summer campers to stay inside, obscuring normally bright skylines and leaving cars covered with ash.

Smoky air from blowing winds is nothing new in California, but air quality experts say it's rare for the dirty air to linger for so long, a reality of ever-larger fires that take longer to extinguish.

The haze stretches from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas, and nearly every major population center in between has suffered air quality that's considered dangerous for children, the elderly and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Kaela Baylis used to take her nearly 2-year-old son to a park twice a day, but has only gone in the morning the last 10 days.

"He asks to go outside a lot in the afternoon," she said Wednesday.

There are two major wildfires - one called the Mendocino Complex Fire that is the largest in California history - burning more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Sacramento and another huge fire near Yosemite National Park a little farther to the southeast. Firefighters made significant process against the Mendocino Complex for the first time Wednesday but said the blazes will likely continue through September.

The fires have combined to produce unhealthy air that has drifted as far east as Salt Lake City, 450 miles (725 kilometers) away.

The skies there were so murky that residents there couldn't even see the nearby mountain range that hovers over the valley earlier this week. Utah air quality officials warned children and seniors to limit time outside.

The skies cleared a bit on Wednesday in Utah's capital city, but more smoke is expected to blow in over the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Rogowski said.

Wednesday marked the Sacramento region's 13th straight "Spare the Air" day, when people are encouraged not to drive and add further pollutants to the air - the longest stretch since at least 2001. A similar warning is effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, and air quality experts in California's Central Valley and areas southeast of Los Angeles are warning residents to limit outdoor exposure because of wildfires there.

On Wednesday morning, John and Rosalie Gonzales strolled through a Sacramento park with their toddler granddaughter they were visiting. For the last few days at their home in the San Francisco Bay Area community of Albany they have awakened to ash on their cars from the Mendocino Complex Fire.

That was a rarity until a few years ago, before California began experiencing more unusually large wildfires, they said. "It doesn't seem like it's sustainable to have this happening year after year after year," she said.

A day earlier, dozens of summer campers sat inside watching a movie at a Sacramento YMCA.

"Normally that doesn't happen on a regular day at camp," said Jay Lowden, president of the YMCA for a nine-county region that serves more than 700 kids weekly at 13 summer camps. His counselors monitor the air quality on a daily basis, and Lowden said he may cancel a planned family camp this weekend in the foothills because of the smoke.

Sac United, a competitive youth soccer club, has cancelled four practices in the past two weeks because of poor air quality. High school sports teams are being similarly conscious of dangerous air as practices get underway.

Sacramento residents have taken to Twitter to share photos of a dark grey sky hanging over the Capitol in mid-afternoon and a city skyline difficult to make out. The smell of smoke has even slipped into downtown office buildings.

"It was horrible; I've never seen anything like it before," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said of Monday's afternoon haze.

Lori Kobza, spokeswoman for the Sacramento Air Quality Management District, said it's hard to predict when things will improve because of the unpredictably of the fires and the winds.

Because the city is located in a valley, it's easier for smoky air to get trapped here when high pressure systems blow in, making Sacramento like a smoke-filled bowl that's had a lid placed tightly on top.

"We're all trapped in it," Kobza said.

___

Associated Press writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.