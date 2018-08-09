Compound suspects built in tiny off-the-grid community

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...

(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled.

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled.

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A Confederate monument dedicated in 1909 stands in the middle of the square in Tuskegee, Ala., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Demonstrators once tried to topple the monument and it has been the target of vandals. Yet a Confederate h...

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A Confederate monument dedicated in 1909 stands in the middle of the square in Tuskegee, Ala., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Demonstrators once tried to topple the monument and it has been the target of vandals. Yet a Confederate h...

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on...

(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...

(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Jany Leveille makes her first appearance in New Mexico state district court to plead not guilty to charges of child abuse in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Leveille was arrested Friday, Aug,. 3, in a raid on a disheveled li...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton, center, pleads not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton is accompanied by public defense attorneys, Greg Dawkins, left, and Aleks Kostich, right. Morto...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday, Aug. 3, in a raid on a disheveled living compound where autho...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

By MORGAN LEE and MARY HUDETZ

Associated Press

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - They arrived at the start of winter to set up makeshift living quarters on the high-desert plains of northern New Mexico, amid a tiny community of off-the-grid homes on 10-acre lots.

For a time, the newcomers appeared to adapt to life 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the nearest groceries in Amalia by installing solar electricity and stockpiling used tires - just like neighbors who used recycled materials for the region's signature "earthship" self-built homes.

"We just figured they were doing what we were doing, getting a piece of land and getting off the grid," said Tyler Anderson, a 41-year-old auto mechanic who lived nearby.

But by late spring, the extended Muslim family was the target of investigations and surveillance involving the FBI, the local sheriff and authorities in Georgia. The Taos County sheriff said they were searching for a 3-year-old boy who had abruptly disappeared in December with his father from Jonesboro, Georgia.

A raid on the property Friday led authorities to find five adults, one of them a heavily armed man identified as the missing boy's father, and 11 malnourished children living in filth and without clean drinking water, the Taos County sheriff said. A second search of the property Monday led authorities to another grim discovery - the remains of a young boy that have since been sent to a medical examiner to be identified.

The missing boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who is the son of a well-known imam in New York, is under investigation in the death of the unidentified child found on the property. He also is accused in court documents of training children at the compound to carry out school shootings after a foster parent of one of the 11 youths removed from the property reported the allegation to authorities.

Prosecutor Timothy Hasson included the claim in a court filing Wednesday, marking yet another dark turn in the story of a squalid compound that authorities have described as a small, camping trailer wedged into the ground. Wahhaj and the four other adults, including a man and three women, all have been charged with 11 counts of child abuse in the case.

"He poses a great danger to the children found on the property as well as a threat to the community as a whole due to the presence of firearms and his intent to use these firearms in a violent and illegal manner," Hasson wrote in the filing as he sought to have Wahhaj remain jailed without bail.

Prosecutors did not bring up the accusation of the training for a school shooting during initial court hearings Wednesday for the abuse suspects. A judge ordered them all held without bond pending further proceedings.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office questioned the new accusations, saying the claim was presented with little information beyond the explanation that it came from a foster parent. He also has questioned "thin" criminal complaints filed against the five adults on child abuse charges, saying they are vague and may be legally insufficient.

While he did not elaborate, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe has said adults at the compound are considered to be "extremist of the Muslim belief."

Before the raid that followed a two-month investigation and FBI surveillance, Hogrefe said, there had been reports of gunfire coming from the sage-brush laden acreage where the group built their compound.

But Anderson, the auto mechanic, said the sound of gunfire hadn't bothered him in an area where target practice on private property attracts little notice. He says he and his wife bought a plot of land for $8,000 and moved to the rural subdivision seven years to escape big-city economic pressures and stress.

He remembered this week that two adolescent boys from the compound rode a motorbike on the community's private dirt roads. The younger children at first had visited neighboring properties to find playmates.

Anderson didn't recall seeing the missing boy, Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, whose mother says cannot walk and requires constant attention due to a condition caused by lack of oxygen and blood flow around the time of birth.

Authorities expected to learn Thursday from medical examiners whether the human remains found at the compound site are his.

His grandfather, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, earlier this year posted a plea on Facebook for help finding his grandson.

The grandfather heads the Masjid At-Taqwa in Brooklyn, a mosque that has attracted radical speakers to over the years. He met Mahmud Abouhalima when he came to the site to raise money for Muslims in Afghanistan. Abouhalima later helped bomb the World Trade Center in 1993.

The mosque was founded in a neighborhood that, at the time, was plagued with drug violence, and got press attention in the 1980s for organizing nighttime anti-drug patrols intended to improve public safety.

In a Georgia arrest warrant, authorities said 39-year-old Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the imam's son, had told his son's mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil. He later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return. He is accused of kidnapping in Georgia.

At the compound, Anderson said he had helped the two men with electrical work as they hired another neighbor to excavate, and with installing solar panels. Eventually, he grew frustrated that they couldn't maintain solar equipment on their own and stopped helping.

He visited the property again after the raid Friday and was astonished that it had fallen into decay and disarray - and by reports that children at the compound had gone hungry.

"I don't know what happened to the money," he said. "Maybe they felt like they were being watched and couldn't leave."

___

Hudetz reported from Albuquerque. AP writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta, and Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, N.M. , contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.